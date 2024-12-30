Fake Facebook profile pretends to be DuPage County Sheriff’s Office

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to a fake Facebook account that is impersonating its office.

How to distinguish which is the official sheriff’s office account

The sheriff’s office notes that there are a number of ways to distinguish between the two pages, to ensure that you are looking at the correct one.

The official DuPage County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page has 29,000 followers, and features a photograph of its campus, with a single flame statue inscribed with the words “Never Forgotten.”

The fraudulent page has around 400 followers and at the time of the sheriff’s office’s post on Sunday, Dec. 29, had a blank profile photo. That page has no affiliation with the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

Do not engage with fake profile, sheriff’s office says

An alert from the sheriff’s office notes that the fake account may try to gain access to personal information, so the public should not engage with it.

