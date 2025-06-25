Family-friendly Naperville art fair supports artists, celebrates creativity

Organizers say it’s the longest-running art fair in the state, and it’s a great way to introduce youngsters to the arts, support professional artists, and enjoy a display of creativity in a natural setting.

It’s the 65th annual Fine Art & Artisan Fair hosted by the Naperville Woman’s Club, and it’s coming up this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.

Supporting art ‘for the community’

The event features the works of 103 painters, photographers, woodworkers, jewelers, and other artists set up in booths along the paths at the Settlement, and admission is free.

Susan Stockton, vice president of communications and public relations for the Naperville Woman’s Club, said the organization works hard to keep it that way in order to provide an accessible introduction to — and celebration of — the arts.

“We’ve kept it free because that’s what the Woman’s Club is about,” Stockton said. “It’s really important that we support art for the community and show the kids — this is what it’s all about.”

Art fair truly a ‘family-friendly event’

Organizers say the fair has evolved through the decades from its origin in Central Park — with signs on benches and artworks strung up with clothespins — into an event that typically draws roughly 12,000 visitors.

Still, the focus has remained on providing a venue that supports the work of artists and introduces children to all that’s possible in the artistic realm.

“What makes this different from other art fairs is we try to make it a family-friendly event with something for everybody,” Stockton said.

Kids can visit an interactive area set up by the painting business Pinot’s Palette, the nonprofit youth services organization KidsMatter, and the nonprofit artists’ studio ClaySpace to get their faces painted or try a variety of artistic activities. Coloring, painting, and sculpting options will be available, Stockton said.

Artistic musicians intentionally chosen

Even the entertainment at the event is chosen purposefully to spotlight performing artists. Local musicians including a Celtic fiddler, several acoustic guitarists, a keyboard artist, and a group that bills itself as “Chicago’s original garage band” will play featured sets during the event’s two-day run.

“You can browse all of the beautiful art while listening to music,” Stockton said.

Community mural to take shape during art fair

Along with viewing and purchasing the works of professional artists, attendees can get involved in a communal art project, too. Organizers have enlarged a painting by artist Lindsay Jones of Springfield and divided it into more than 200 small squares, each of which can be painted by a visitor to the fair throughout the weekend.

Stockton said the community mural is a popular feature of the event, and participants often enjoy posing for photos highlighting their contribution to the completed piece. This year’s fairgoers will be recreating Jones’ watercolor and acrylic painting “Hope Replaced Fear,” a rectangular piece depicting a bold spray of flowers.

Featured image: Artist Lindsay Jones holding her painting “Hope Replaced Fear,” courtesy Naperville Woman’s Club

