Fatal shooting at Aurora’s Two Brothers Roundhouse

Two people are dead and one is critically injured after a shooting Saturday night at Two Brothers Roundhouse, according to Aurora police.

Shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m.

Officers responded around 9:10 p.m. to reports of shots fired at the restaurant at 205 N. Broadway. Police say upon arrival, they found multiple gunshot victims and began emergency care until paramedics arrived.

The two victims, a man and a woman, were taken to a local hospital. The woman was later pronounced dead, with the man listed in critical condition, according to authorities. A man who is believed to be the shooter died at the scene.

Motive of shooting stems from domestic violence-related incident, authorities say

Authorities believe the shooting is related to a domestic violence-related incident and that all three victims knew one another. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

“Our hearts are heavy tonight. Members of our community were senselessly shot while simply trying to enjoy a night out, and our entire city feels the weight of that violence,” Chief Matt Thomas said in a statement. “On behalf of the Aurora Police Department, I want the victims and their families to know we are standing with you and doing everything we can to make sure you have answers.”

The Kane County Coroner’s Office will release identities after the families are notified.

Two Brothers Roundhouse management online statement

In an online response, Two Brothers Roundhouse management announced the restaurant would be temporarily closed.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. The safety, comfort, and well-being of our guests, staff, and community remain our highest priority.”

They said they would update restaurant hours and information soon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500. They may also share anonymous tips through Aurora Crime Stoppers, either online or by calling (630) 892-1000,

