FBI offers $20K reward for help nabbing robbers targeting BMO Harris banks

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of two men who robbed a series of BMO Harris banks in the Chicago suburbs over the last two months.

Several BMO Harris locations targeted

One of the incidents took place in Naperville on July 19. Two armed men robbed the BMO Harris Bank at 320 W. Diehl Road at about 9:30 a.m. They demanded cash, then fled in a car. No one was hurt in the incident.

The duo, labeled the “bundled-bandits” by investigators, are believed to have robbed other BMO Harris banks as well. Those locations targeted were:

June 10: Matteson

June 17: Frankfort

July 1: Bolingbrook

July 21: Addison

Most recently, FBI officials say two people approached the BMO Harris in Woodridge on the morning of July 28, and told guards to open the door. Authorities said the door glass was then shattered, but the suspects did not enter, instead fleeing the area.

Descriptions of the suspects

One of the men is described as being 6-feet or taller, about 160 pounds, with a slim build. During the latest incident in Woodridge, that individual was dressed in a black hoodie, a black mask, and dark pants. He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

The second suspect had on a dark hoodie, green reflective construction vest, and a mask.

If you have any information about the robbers that could help the FBI, anonymous tips can be sent at 312-421-6700, or through the FBI’s website.

Featured image taken from Naperville BMO Harris robbery incident – courtesy FBI

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!