Feed The Need! MobilePack event at Benedictine aims to help children worldwide

The Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) Feed The Need! MobilePack event is back but this time with a new home.

The annual event at which volunteers package meals to be sent to children in need around the world will be taking place on March 2 and 3 at the Dan and Ada Rice Center at Benedictine University in Lisle. In years past it had been held at North Central College.

Goal of packing more than 800,000 meals

Organizers say they hope to pack more than 800,000 meals over a 36-hour window this weekend. Packers will take on 2-hour shifts, filling bags with FMSC meal formulas, which are designed to supplement nutritional needs to help those experiencing malnutrition. The MannaPack meals contain a specially formulated blend of dehydrated vegetables, vitamins, soy protein, and rice.

Once packaged, the meals are sent out to 112 different countries around the world.

“It’s fun to pack meals together with friends, family, and so many generous people in our community – and the energy during the packing sessions is awesome! In just a matter of weeks, these hand-packed meals will arrive at a destination somewhere else in the world that is impacted by the hunger crisis. This food not only provides sustenance, strength, and survival, it provides hope – and the ability for a child to dream about their future.” said Matt Hebel, Chairman of Feed the Need! MobilePack in a news release.

Feed the Need! volunteer shifts

There can be up to 720 volunteers working on each shift. The Saturday two-hour shifts begin at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. On Sunday, shifts are available starting at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

This year’s event is expected to help the group top the 10 million mark for number of meals packed since they first started the event in 2011.

Helping achieve that this year is the event’s premier partner, Gerald Auto Group of Naperville and North Aurora. Organizers say they’ve donated funds which will help create nearly 70,000 meals.

Volunteers are still needed for the event. Sign-up information can be found on the Feed the Need! Illinois MobilePack website.

