Bogdan Salari came into the world Sunday morning with a special title already in hand: the first baby born at Edward Hospital in 2023.

Bogdan officially made his arrival at 5:24 a.m. on January 1. His mother, 37-year-old Alina Nastas and his father, 35-year-old Ivan Salari, live in Homer Glen.

About Bogdan

Bogdan was born earlier than expected, at 30.1 weeks. He weighed 3 pounds 3 ounces, and measured just 15 inches long.

According to Alina, he is doing just fine in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, though there aren’t photos of him just yet.

A Unique Day

And though his early arrival came as a bit of a surprise to his parents his unique birthday will forever be special for the family.

“We didn’t expect it at all, but now he’s going to have two holidays at the same time. It’s like one cake for two celebrations,” said Nastas.

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports.

