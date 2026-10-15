First construction phase near Ogden Avenue and Washington Street wrapping up

The first of two road construction phases near Naperville’s Washington Street and Ogden Avenue is set to be completed in November, according to city officials.

Which areas are affected?

The work currently affects Ogden Avenue between Washington Street and Wright Street and Washington Street between Ogden Avenue and Bauer Road.

Crews are replacing an aging water main in the area, installed between the 1950s and ‘60s. Valves, hydrants and services along the main are also being upgraded.

Construction started in the spring of 2025, was paused for the fall and winter months, and restarted in May 2026. Lane closures and changing traffic patterns have been ongoing.

Joshua Strait, Engineering Manager of Water Utilities with the city, said this part of the project will be done Nov. 13.

Construction phase two

The second phase of the water main replacement will affect Ogden Avenue between Washington Street and Naperville North High School.

This construction will extend the new water main west from the intersection of Washington and Ogden to just beyond Mill Street. That work has been postponed until 2027 due to permitting from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

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