First-ever Taste of Naperville showcases city’s unique flavors

Dine Naperville is inviting residents to enjoy the flavors of the city during the first-ever Taste of Naperville, Oct. 9-18.

More than 20 restaurants are participating, offering deals on signature bites at $5, $10, $15 and $20 price points.

A new dining experience in Naperville

Monica Conners, president of the Naperville Development Partnership, said she hopes lower prices will encourage customers to get out and enjoy a different kind of dining experience.

“I hope that people are able to try new flavors. I hope that they’re able to maybe get out for an evening at a price that fits their budget, and maybe do a date night that normally they wouldn’t have the opportunity to plan,” Conners said. “Maybe they’re able to take their kids out because the prices are also lower, right? I think having those lower price points are going to open up opportunities for people of all ages to come and experience what Naperville has to offer.”

Supporting small, local businesses

Taste of Naperville is a departure from the city’s Restaurant Week, which typically happens each winter.

Conners said this smaller-scale event will allow local restaurants to welcome new customers before the holidays.

“It’s an incredible economy, strong small businesses. Many of them, are, you know, family owned. And so having these special programs allows them to, again, attract new diners, support their staff,” Conners said.

A full list of participating restaurants is available on the Taste of Naperville’s website.

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