First human case of West Nile Virus in DuPage reported for 2025

The DuPage County Health Department says a Glen Ellyn resident contracted the first human case of West Nile Virus reported in the county this year.

The individual, who is in their 50s, developed symptoms of the virus in mid-July.

This is the third reported human case of West Nile Virus in the state this year. The other two were found in Lake and Wayne counties.

West Nile Virus transmitted by mosquitoes

Humans typically get WNV through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people who are infected do not get sick. However, about one in five of those who get infected will come down with a fever and other symptoms of the virus, such as body aches, diarrhea, vomiting, headache, or a rash.

Less than one percent of those who are infected will develop a serious, sometimes life-threatening, neurological illness.

Use “three Rs” for protection, health officials say

There is currently no vaccine to prevent infection with West Nile Virus, nor is there medicine to treat the infection in humans. Due to that, and the recent rise in mosquito batches in the area testing positive for the virus, health officials urge the public to use the three Rs of precautions:

Reduce the number of mosquitoes on your property by removing any outside containers with standing water

Repel mosquitoes by using insect repellent – EPA-registered types can be found here

Report any stagnant water sites you come across, or any other WNV concerns, to the DCHD

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also encourages wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants. Those with infants can cover strollers and baby carriers with mosquito netting.

Personal Protection Index available online

The DCHD also has a Personal Protection Index on its website, which indicates the latest level of WNV activity, ranging from zero to three. Currently, it stands at two, meaning a “moderate” level, signaling that there have been high numbers of infected mosquitoes and at least one human WNV case.

The PPI is updated each Wednesday at 3 p.m.

