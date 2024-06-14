Five Chicago men charged with burglary at Naperville Ulta Beauty

Five Chicago men were arrested in connection to a retail theft that occurred on Tuesday evening at Ulta Beauty, 2707 Aurora Ave., according to a press release by the Naperville Police Department (NPD).

Anthony R. Codero, 23, Felix G. Perez-Rivero, 32, Argenis J. Andrades-Lunares, 25, Handerson J. Castillo-Rodriguez, 25, and Reinier A. Martinez-Molina, 23, have all been charged with burglary in the matter.

Descriptions of suspects, vehicle led to quick capture, police say

The incident took place shortly before 8 p.m. Naperville police responded to the Ulta Beauty store after receiving a report of a retail theft.

When officers arrived, the suspects had fled, but police were able to get descriptions of both them and the vehicle they were using, sharing that information with other officers.

Shortly afterward, NPD officers spotted the described vehicle going eastbound on Ogden Avenue, and were able to conduct a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, authorities say officers allegedly found evidence of the crime as well as probable cause to arrest all five of the men in the car.

Quick share of info critical in catching burglary suspects

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres commended the responding officers for their quick share of critical information.

“This was excellent work by the initial responding patrol officers who were able to immediately disseminate the suspect vehicle information, which in turn allowed our other patrol officers to locate and apprehend these subjects,” Arres said.

