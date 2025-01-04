Five tips to treat dry skin this winter

The winter season has arrived, and as the temperature drops, it’s time to treat our dry skin.

Dry skin occurs when the body’s protective barrier is compromised.

“Our skin has a protective barrier, and that barrier is made of a lot of lipids and natural oils and ceramides. It is those natural oils that actually keep the water in our skin. Whenever we lose water because of a compromised skin barrier, then that’s when we develop dry skin,” said Dr. Juliana Basko, a dermatologist with Basko Dermatology.

Cold weather, artificial heat, or even a fireplace can remove water from that protective barrier, leading to dry skin. However, Dr. Basko has five tips to help maintain the skin.

Limit bathing to once a day

Frequent bathing removes oils from the skin. Dr. Basko recommends limiting bathing to once a day, lowering the temperature of the water, and decreasing the time spent bathing.

Use fragrance-free products when in the bath or shower

Added scents will dry out skin faster, says Dr. Basko. She adds that there is a difference between fragrance-free and unscented products.

“One misconception between fragrance-free products and unscented products: a lot of people sort of think in their mind that those are equivalent, but they are not,” Dr. Basko said. “If it says ‘unscented,’ those products can still have ingredients that can be very irritating to the skin.”

Use the right moisturizer

Dr. Basko says to always moisturize after a bath or shower, and recommends using creams and ointments because those will penetrate the skin better.

“Avoid things that have alcohol. Avoid things that have salicylic acid or retinoids because those can be very irritating,” she added.

Wear the proper winter clothing

As the temperatures drop, Dr. Basko says to always wear the proper winter gear, including hats, and to stick to a natural fiber like cotton, as the natural fibers won’t irritate the skin or damage that protective barrier.

Use a humidifier

“An air humidifier at home can go a long way,” said Dr. Basko. Keeping water in the air can lessen the amount that leaves the skin.

This post and video are sponsored content.

