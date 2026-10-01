Five ways to celebrate spooky season with the Naperville Park District

With crunchy leaves and a crisp breeze in the air, autumn is here with a variety of seasonal activities and events to enjoy from the Naperville Park District.

Spiders, rats, and bats – Oh my!

Visit Knoch Knolls Nature Center and learn about the many crawly creatures found in our ecosystem with Creepy Critters Month. Families can drop in at any time during the Nature Center’s hours of operation (Monday-Friday, 9 am – 1 pm and 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm and Saturday, 9 am – 3 pm) and enjoy free, self-guided activities featuring little critters commonly associated with Halloween, such as slimy slugs, spinning spiders, vile vultures, and more!

Fa-BOO-lous Celebration with the Naperville Park District

Kickoff the Halloween festivities a little early with the NPD at the annual Halloween Happening on Sunday, October 25. This free event is designed for kids ages 10 and under to show off their costumes, play fun Halloween-themed games, and collect tons of candy. Join the Park District at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion and get ready for some Halloween fun.

Save Your Jack-o-Lanterns

Hold on to your pumpkins and bring them to the Park District’s Pumpkin Smash at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots on Saturday, November 7. Composting pumpkins is a great way to

add nutrients to our soil and avoid filling up our landfills after Halloween. Plus, it’s a fun way to dispose of your pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns! Bring them to the Community Garden Plots across from Knoch Park and Edward Hospital from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. for composting. Please remember to remove any candles, metal and decorations.

Meet Santa Claus Before the Holidays

The holiday season is coming up fast, and Santa Claus is ready to hear holiday wishes at Santa’s Naperville Workshop and via Santa’s Hotline. Families have the chance to visit Santa and take photos with him in his magical workshop on the Riverwalk from November 30 to December 20. Additionally, Santa’s Hotline gives children the chance to talk to Santa or Mrs. Claus and have a magical and memorable conversation. The call date and time is Wednesday, December 9 between 6:00-8:00 pm. Registration for both the workshop and hotline begins October 20.

Lace Up for Winter Basketball

With the fall season of Naperville Youth Basketball under way, it’s time to get ready for the winter season! Registration for the Naperville Youth Basketball winter session begins on Tuesday, November 3 at noon for Naperville residents (November 5 for non-residents). NYB participants learn the fundamentals of basketball through practice, teamwork, and a lot of fun! Be a part of this popular program, and we’ll see you on the court this winter!

Park It! is sponsored content, paid for by the Naperville Park District

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