Former DuPage County corrections officer accused of sexual misconduct with inmate

A former DuPage County deputy corrections officer has been accused of sexual misconduct with a female prisoner.

Sexual misconduct in DuPage County Jail

Ricardo Hardy, 52, of Elgin allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse and other sexual acts in the prisoner’s cell and the bathroom and shower area on at least two occasions at the DuPage County Jail from March 13 through April 26, according to prosecutors. He also allegedly had $300 put in the prisoner’s commissary account.

Hardy was charged with five counts of custodial sexual misconduct and five counts of official misconduct.

Arrest of Hardy

On May 10, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office received notice of these allegations and opened an investigation.

Five days later, charges were approved against Hardy, and Judge Brian Telander issued a $500,000 arrest warrant. Hardy was taken into custody the same day at his home without incident.

“This alleged betrayal of the public trust will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force and effect of the law,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin in a news release. “I commend the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office for immediately bringing this matter to our attention for an independent investigation.”

At Tuesday’s hearing, Hardy’s bond was set at $300,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 12.

