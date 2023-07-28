Former Naperville man found guilty of sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

A former Naperville man was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage girl in 2019, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

After a three-day trial and roughly three hours of deliberation, the jury returned its guilty verdict for James Nead, 30, on Thursday afternoon.

He was convicted of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of solicitation to meet a child, and one count of traveling to meet a child.

2019 incident

Authorities say in June 2019, Nead messaged the 13-year-old victim on Snapchat and they exchanged photographs. Days later, he convinced her to meet with him after threatening to release the pictures.

They met at a strip mall, where Nead sexually abused the victim in his car. After the incident, the girl blocked Nead on Snapchat, but he contacted her through another account and threatened the victim once again.

The victim’s father then reached out to authorities.

On June 23, 2020, a $150,000 warrant was issued for Nead, and he was arrested six days later. Nead has been in custody at the DuPage County Jail for the past three years.

“It is my hope that this very disturbing case will serve as a reminder to parents to monitor their children’s internet usage and be aware of whom their children are communicating with on social media,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. “I commend the young victim in this case for bringing this matter to the attention of adults and for her strength and courage in confronting the man who sexually abused her.

Nead’s next court appearance is set for August 31 for post-trial motions.

He could spend up to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

