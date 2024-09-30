Foundation supporting IPSD 204 expanding reach, fundraising

The mission of the foundation that formed in 1988 to support students in Indian Prairie School District 204 has expanded during the past 36 years.

Originally created to support the fine arts in a district now known for its Grammy-winning music programs, the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation now has a broader focus.

“We are always there to help out in any way we can,” Trudie Ranson, the foundation’s executive director, told school board members during Monday’s board of education meeting.

Kid Essentials fund meeting needs

The foundation, known as IPEF, funds activities as varied as teacher innovation grants, robotics clubs, a “Valley Runway” to help students afford prom attire, cardiac screenings and an annual mental health symposium. A new focus during the past five years has been the Kid Essentials program.

“It is our fastest-growing program in the district,” Ranson said. “The Kid Essentials program does exactly what it says — it provides essential items and services for our low-income students.”

Last year, the foundation spent more than $42,000 on Kid Essentials including food, toiletries, clothing and transportation for high-needs students and their families. The investment was more than the foundation spent on any other program during that time.

“I’m so proud that we can help out in these kinds of ways,” Ranson said.

School board members praised their nonprofit partner’s support for those in the highest need.

“I applaud IPEF for stepping up to fill some of the gaps in the services they need,” Karubas said about low-income students. “That’s heartening.”

Foundation income growing again

Board members also said they’re glad IPEF’s fundraising totals are once again heading in a positive direction.

A drop in donations during the two years most affected by COVID-19 lowered IPEF’s income to $263,425 in 2021-22 — down from a peak of $486,787 in 2018-19, before the pandemic began.

Ranson said individual donations decreased during the pandemic and have remained lower than in the past, likely because of economic conditions. So IPEF has been filling the gap with grants, business partnerships and fundraising. Since she took over the executive director’s role in 2022, Ranson said, IPEF’s income has grown by 30%. Total income during the 2023-24 school year was $341,070.

“We are definitely climbing in the right direction,” she said.

‘Team IPEF’ running for money

The Naperville Half Marathon and 5K coming up on Oct. 20 is the organization’s largest fundraiser. “Team IPEF” members run or walk the races and raise money, with half of proceeds going to the foundation and half funneled directly to a school of each team member’s choice.

Ranson said the charity running team has 285 members this year and hopes to build on the $1.2 million raised through the race during its first 10 years.

‘You celebrate and care’

In its 36 years in existence, IPEF has raised $5.4 million total to support the district. Board members said they highly value the contribution.

“The best way to summarize what IPEF does is that you celebrate and care for our students, our staff and our community,” school board member Allison Fosdick said. “The resources that you provide for our students are immeasurable, and we’re truly grateful.”

Photo courtesy: IPEF

