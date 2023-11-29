Four authors discuss stories of the Holocaust at Naperville READS event

On Monday, Dec. 4, Naperville READS will present a free event featuring four authors coming together for a discussion on the Holocaust, entitled “Stories From the Past Form Our Future.” The talk will be held at North Central College’s Pfeiffer Hall at 7 p.m.

Featured stories for event all set during the Holocaust

Each of the authors based their latest books during the time period of the Holocaust.

Sharon Cameron’s “Artifice” is a historical fiction novel set against the backdrop of World War II, which shares a story of the daughter of art galley owners who hopes to save the lives of Jewish children through the sales of forged artwork. Cameron is a New York Times bestselling author, well known for her book “The Light in Hidden Places,” along with her many other novels.

Neal Shusterman’s latest work is “Courage to Dream: Tales of Hope in the Holocaust.” The graphic novel has five narratives, all focused on the idea of resistance, and uplift. Shusterman is a New York Times bestselling author who has penned more than thirty books.

Steve Sheinkin is the author of “Impossible Escape: A True Story of Survival and Heroism in Nazi Europe.” His book shares the true story of two Jewish teenagers: one in Auschwitz, the other hiding in Hungary, both trying to escape. Sheinkin is an acclaimed author who’s received a Newbery Honor, and is a three-time National Book Award finalist.

Ralph Shayne’s newest book, “Hour of Need: The Daring Escape of the Danish Jews during World War II” is a graphic novel. It shares the true story of those who helped rescue Danish Jews, getting them safely to Sweden. Shayne is an entrepreneur and finance professional whose mother was a Danish citizen, until she married his father and moved to the United States.

More on the Naperville READS event itself

During the event, the four will discuss their stories along with the atrocities of the Holocaust. The talk will be moderated by Amanda Friedeman, Associate Director of Education, Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center.

Each of the featured books will be available for purchase at the event. There will also be a chance to meet the authors and have books signed after the discussion.

Though the event is free, pre-registration is required, and can be completed online.

The event is being made possible thanks to Naperville READS. The project, supported in part by a City of Naperville SECA grant, is a partnership between Anderson’s Bookshop, the Naperville Public Library, Jumping Off the Page, North Central College, Naperville Community Unit School District 203, and Indian Prairie School District 204, as well as partner publishers.

