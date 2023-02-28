Friday night fish fries return for Lent in Naperville

With the Lenten season in full swing, so too are the Friday night fish fries in Naperville. This past weekend, the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and Saints Peter & Paul hosted their first fries of Lent, as both groups made a total return from the pandemic.

Supporting the veterans

“This is our first full year back, and it’s great,” said Tom Parker, fish fry chairman at the Judd Kendall VFW. “People in the community want to get out, they want to start doing things again. So it’s wonderful to be able to do it.”

The VFW serves its fish fry meals from Belgio’s Catering, with proceeds supporting local veterans in the Naperville community.

“Our intent is to provide a meal each Friday evening that includes fish and meat options,” said Parker. “It’s a great opportunity to come out, and socialize with friends and family groups.”

Helping local charities

Across the city at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus hosts its own fish fry for those in the parish and community.

“It’s good to get back with the community and the parishes so you get a good product and something to eat during Lent,” said John Moravecek, kitchen manager for the Knights of Columbus.

Fish fry proceeds from the Saints Peter & Paul meals are donated to local children’s charities.

“We’ve got specific groups picked out,” said Moravecek. “And when we do the Knights (of Columbus) events, we do children with disabilities and children centers where they need help.”

Friday night fries will last through March, offering up food, friendship and funding through the Lenten season.

