Garage fire in Naperville Thursday causes $100K in damage

A garage fire at a Naperville home on Thursday evening caused $100,000 of damage, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Report of smoke inside a residence

A 911 call about the incident came in around 5:45 p.m., reporting smoke inside a residence at the 1500 block of Black Walnut Court.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the roof of the garage. Additional firefighters and equipment were called in, and an active fire was found in the attic space of the garage, which was attached to the home. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze and contain the hazard.

Cause of fire was accidental

No one was hurt in the incident.

The cause of the fire was accidental, the release said, and the home was deemed habitable.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!