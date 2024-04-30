Getting ready for spring cleanup

Spring has arrived in Naperville, and with that comes a series of updates regarding garbage, brush, and yard-waste collection around the city. Here is what you need to know.

Brush collection starts week of May 6

Naperville residents can dispose of tree trimmings and unbundled branches through the city’s free brush collection program this spring.

According to a press release, collections start the week of May 6 and run through June 7. Brush collection ties in with weekly curbside garbage collection.

Naperville provided the following specifications for acceptable brush:

Branches must measure between 3 and 8 feet in length and be no greater than 6 inches in diameter.

Stack branches neatly on the parkway in front of a home, with cut ends facing the street. Brush piles must not be tied or bundled.

Place branches with thorns in a separate pile.

Brush will only be collected from the front of each residence, not from rear or side yards.

The city will not collect a brush pile containing anything but branches.

Naperville provides an interactive map to view when brush must be put to the curb depending on your home’s location. The city is split into five collection districts, and Naperville will only provide one brush collection during the spring for each district.

Yard waste collection is underway

The city’s yard waste collection started on March 18.

Yard waste stickers cost $2.75 each, and they must be attached to any bag or bundle placed at the curb. Stickers can be purchased at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St., or at participating area businesses.

Residents with larger quantities of yard waste can purchase 65 or 95-gallon containers rather than buying paper waste bags and stickers. The 65-gallon container is $194.25 per year, and the 95-gallon container is $236.25 per year.

Illinois law prohibits yard waste and grass clippings from going into landfills.

More information about yard waste collection is available on Napervile’s website.

Residential garbage collection and recycling during spring

The garbage and recycling collection schedule will remain the same during spring. Garbage and recycling cans must be placed by the curb at 6 p.m. on collection days, and removed from the curb by 7 p.m. that night.

Groot, the city’s residential garbage and recycling services contractor, accepts two bulk items a week at no additional cost. These include crates, barrels, and other larger items that do not fit in city containers.

35-gallon, 68-gallon, and 95-gallon garbage and recycling bins are available for purchase on the Naperville-Groot website.

Naperville provides a list of the recyclable items on its website. Contact Groot at (630) 892-9294 or visit the Naperville-Groot website for any questions about recycling a specific item.

There will be no garbage collection on Memorial Day, which is Monday, May 27.

For all garbage and recycling collection guidelines, visit the city’s website.

‘No Mow May’ to help early-season pollinators

An environmental movement for seasonal pollinators that began in the United Kingdom has now spread around the United States for the spring season.

No Mow May involves not mowing your lawn for a month to allow native flowers to grow with the grass. The movement benefits bees, butterflies, and other insects, creating environmental “diversity and abundance” in lawns, according to Bee City USA.

No Mow May also reduces noise and air pollution caused by gas-powered lawn equipment.

According to Naperville’s website, grass and weeds in a yard may not exceed eight inches in height on private property and the right-of-way.

