Giant bugs spread through downtown Naperville with the summer sculpture series

Bugs have invaded downtown Naperville…but thankfully, these are much cuter than cicadas. A total of 18 bees, caterpillars, snails, and ladybugs have spread throughout downtown as part of the annual summer sculpture series.

“So this really starts back in January. We go and look at catalogs and we sort of ponder what we want the theme to be for the year and this was one that just kind of buzzed to the top,” said Katie Wood, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA).

Bugs take to the streets of downtown Naperville

The critters flew in and crawled to the streets of downtown Monday morning. Each one is sponsored and has a unique look based on the sponsor’s requests and the artist’s creativity.

Some artists this year include Marianne Lisson Kuhn, Adela Vystejnova, and Donna Davis. There are also two bugs painted by art students from Naperville Central and Metea Valley high schools.

Wood wants to remind the community that these bug sculptures are works of art and should be admired without getting too close.

“For the safety of the children primarily and also the safety of the piece, we want these to last all summer long. We kindly ask that you look and see it, [and] take a picture next to it, but please don’t sit or stand on them,” said Wood.

New businesses coming to downtown Naperville

Along with the sculptures, new businesses are also coming to downtown Naperville this summer.

“Right across the street, almost diagonally from Ramsay’s [Kitchen] is AltaVida. They’re going to be opening up June 12. We heard it’s kind of a Latin fusion restaurant and bar, and even dancing that will take place, and that’s at 16 West Jefferson Ave,” said Wood.

And Main Street Promenade will soon have a Kendra Scott jewelry store, and an Everything But Water swimwear store.

Find all the bugs downtown

The DNA has an online map to help people locate all the sculptures. After seeing them all, viewers can also vote for their favorite on the DNA website.

“Our hope, with tender loving care, they will stay up until early September for people to enjoy when they come to visit,” said Wood.

