Giant ducks waddling into downtown Naperville this summer

Ducks will soon be flocking into downtown Naperville, but no need for drivers to beware: these will be stationary, painted ducks, part of the downtown Naperville summer sculpture tradition.

“The Downtown Naperville Alliance Marketing Committee tries to pick something new every year, and we felt that the parallel with our beloved Naperville Riverwalk, and the enhancements being done to it, made this a great choice this year,” said Katie Wood, executive director of the DNA.

18 feathered friends coming to the streets of downtown Naperville

The DNA is bringing in 18 duck sculptures, sponsored by local businesses that artists will paint. Eight have already been delivered to artists, while the remaining 10 will arrive next week.

Wood said the ducks will waddle into downtown Naperville in early June and call it home until September.

“They are large, perhaps our biggest sculpture yet. So people will surely see them,” said Wood.

The DNA will share a map with all duck locations and details on the downtown Naperville website. Visitors can also vote for their favorite sculpture starting in June.

Return of the Rubber Duck Race

With the arrival of the duck sculptures, an old tradition may also return.

“In addition to the painted sculptures, we hope to renew the beloved Rubber Duck Race in the DuPage River, with proceeds benefitting the Riverwalk Foundation,” said Wood.

Wood added that visitors will also be able to search for decorated rubber ducks hidden inside the downtown businesses.

“We’re excited to showcase downtown ducks this year in downtown Naperville. We hope they will make people flock to our town to see the artistry of the ducks and enjoy our downtown businesses too,” said Wood.

