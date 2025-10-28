Give your Jack-O-Lantern a smashing goodbye

Local forest preserves are helping Naperville residents give their old jack-o’-lanterns a smashing send-off as Halloween season comes to an end.

It may seem like a good idea to toss your old pumpkin into the forest preserve, but doing so can actually harm the area’s biodiversity, according to the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s press release. Though Illinois is a top producer of pumpkins, the orange squash is not native to the state.

Smash your pumpkins

The community is invited to drop, launch, smash, and hurl their leftover jack-o’-lanterns into bits and pieces. The smashed pumpkins are then turned into compost, helping enrich the soil and support the local ecosystem.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering two pumpkin smashes at Forest Preserve nature centers. Both held on Nov. 8, all ages can attend the free smashes at Hidden Oaks Nature Center or Plum Creek Nature Center.

SCARCE, an environmental education nonprofit, is hosting smashes around DuPage County. Naperville residents can attend their pumpkin smash at Petersen Elementary School the morning of Nov. 8.

Though the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots typically hosts a yearly pumpkin smash, the Naperville Park District said it would not have an event this year due to construction at the park.

Environmental consequences of pumpkin dumping

When left out in the wild, old pumpkins can actually cause more harm than you might think. They can smother native plants and wildlife, and once they start to rot, they’re full of bacteria that can spread to nearby species.

Rotting pumpkins also attract animals, which can be dangerous for both the wildlife and drivers if they’re left near roads. Plus, when too many animals gather in one spot, it increases the risk of spreading disease.

The forest preserve district also reminds residents that dumping anything nonbiodegradable is illegal and can lead to fines. Clearing out dumped pumpkins takes time and pulls staff away from more important conservation work.

Photo courtesy: Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

