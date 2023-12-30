Glen Ellyn man donates winter hats to testicular cancer patients at Naperville’s Edward Hospital

A Glen Ellyn man donated 25 winter hats to patients at Naperville’s Edward Hospital undergoing treatment for testicular cancer.

Marco Eufrasio, founder of Lace ‘Em Up NFP, stopped by the hospital’s cancer center to deliver the hats Thursday afternoon.

Origin of Lace ‘Em Up

Eufrasio was diagnosed with Stage II Seminoma Testicular Cancer in 2019. He underwent three rounds of chemotherapy and eventually overcame his battle with the disease.

Eufrasio named Lace ‘Em Up based on his mantra: “Lace ‘em up each day and keep moving forward.” The group’s goal is to raise awareness about testicular cancer and support those going through treatment.

For more information about Lace ‘Em Up, visit the organization’s website.

Photo courtesy: Lace ‘Em Up NFP

