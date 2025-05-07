Global leaders visit Naperville to explore potential economic partnerships

More than 60 government and business leaders from around the world came together in Naperville last week for part of the Americas Competitiveness Exchange.

The week-long program gives senior-level decision makers a chance to explore a particular region’s projects, investments, economics, and entrepreneurships, along with potential collaboration opportunities. This latest trip marked the 20th edition of the ACE exchange program. Naperville’s inclusion in the group’s Illinois tour was facilitated through the efforts of the Naperville Development Partnership.

ACE program gives leaders a look at Naperville’s economic development successes

Naperville welcomed leaders from Latin America, Canada, Europe, and the United States, who were able to get a closer look some of the city’s industries, with a focus on life science, quantum computing and AI, ag tech, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing, according to a news release from the city.

“Naperville was thrilled to welcome ACE delegates to our city and share our economic development story,” Mayor Scott Wehrli said. “Naperville’s focus on transforming our portion of the Interstate-88 corridor into its next iteration as an innovation center aligns perfectly with ACE’s goal to accelerate economic growth through transformative technologies.

Stops at Ecolab, Naper Settlement showcase city’s growth and innovation

The visiting leaders got to tour Ecolab’s Naperville campus and see some of the projects the company is working on, particularly its water management strategy for various industries.

“At Ecolab, every drop counts,” said Josh Magnuson, EVP & GM, Global Water Solutions Group for Ecolab. “We use innovative programs and technology to help our customers perform at their best, so they can protect vital resources, like water, profitably.

Magnuson noted that the visit helped “reiterate how critical and applicable protecting water is for all stakeholders worldwide.”

The delegates also took a trip to Naper Settlement, stopping by its Innovation Gateway Center. There, they got a chance to hear more about the development of the Riverwalk and how it helped revitalize Naperville’s downtown.

Another part of the presentation, which was hosted by Wintrust and the Naper Development Partnership, was a talk by Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli, focusing on the I-88 corridor and its role in setting Naperville up for success, by establishing it as a “hub for emerging technologies” back in the 1960s and 70s.

A chance to form new global connections

Wehrli expressed his gratitude at having Naperville as a featured stop for the ACE delegates and his excitement about the new relationships the visit helped build.

“For over 60 years, Naperville has been a leader in attracting and retaining world-changing companies to our community and the corridor, including Ecolab,” Wehrli said. “The connections formed and conversations started during ACE’s visit will further our economic goals, open us up to new partnerships in some of today’s most dynamic and cutting-edge sectors, and benefit the region.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!