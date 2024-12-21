Gotskind’s Shoes & Clothing leaving downtown Naperville, moving south

After nearly 40 years at 115 W. Jefferson Ave., Gotskind’s Shoes & Clothing is leaving downtown Naperville, relocating a few miles south.

“Parking down here became problematic for us. So many of our customers are coming in with little children and it became tougher. I started exploring some options, and South Naperville felt like home to me,” said Andrea Gotskind Hamad, owner of Gotskind’s Shoes & Clothing.

Gotskind’s final day in downtown Naperville and grand opening at new storefront

Gotskind’s downtown Naperville location will permanently close its doors on Jan. 7.

Its new storefront will open a few days later on Jan. 11, at 513 W. 87th St. in Modaff Plaza.

“The new store will be sleeker, but aside from that, it’s still going to be the old school us. We’re still going to be measuring your kids’ feet the same way. Same kind of products. We’re going to diversify the price points a little bit more. We’re hoping that we’re going to start getting some people from neighboring suburbs at this location,” said Gotskind Hamad.

Gotskind’s 90-year history

Though Gotskind’s Shoes & Clothing has been in downtown Naperville for nearly four decades, its history dates back much further.

The “neighborhood business” was founded in 1934 by Gotskind Hamad’s grandfather, Saul Gotskind, in the Austin area of Chicago. Her parents, David and Gail Gotskind, eventually took over the business before passing managerial duties to her two years ago.

As they step down for retirement, Gotskind Hamad will now be the sole owner of the new storefront.

“I feel a really strong sense of pride that the business is going to stay in the family,” said Gotskind Hamad.

Saying goodbye to downtown Naperville is a bittersweet moment for Gotskind Hamad, as she cherished the shop’s time on Jefferson Avenue. But she’s excited about the next chapter in South Naperville.

“I’ve been able to imagine what I wanted and see it come to fruition. It’s a pretty store. I’m excited for everybody to come see it,” said Gotskind Hamad.

What will happen to the vacant property?

As for what the future holds for the soon-to-be vacant space, the director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, Katie Wood, said she doesn’t know at the moment.

Ginny Wehrli-Hemmeter, director of events and marketing for Anderson’s Bookshop, told NCTV17 that the landlord had offered the space to the bookstore, but that no decision has been finalized.

