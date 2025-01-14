Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore back in business in Naperville

ReStore has made a return to Naperville.

The Habitat for Humanity home goods store held a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 11, at its new location in the Fox River Commons Shopping Center at 868 Rt. 59.

New location one of three in the DuPage area

It set up shop there in November with a soft opening, after having moved from its previous location in an outlot at Fox Valley Mall.

Douglas Reaves, director of retail for DuPage and Chicago South Suburbs Habitat for Humanity and ReStore, noted that this is the third ReStore location operating in DuPage County and the Chicago south suburbs, and said the organization “couldn’t be happier” to celebrate this new iteration of the store.

Home goods at a discount…doing good

The store is known for its deals on home goods…with purchases not only helping the buyer, but other potential homeowners who might need a hand.

“It’s a retail store for household goods, furniture, tools, light fixtures, anything like that, for people in the community to purchase at discounted rates,” said Patrick Kelly, Naperville City Councilman. “And all those funds that are generated here, go back into Habitat for Humanity’s mission of building affordable housing.”

Community building through the ReStore mission

According to Jennifer Taff, executive director of DuPage Habitat for Humanity, the shop helps bring community together, with offerings for all.

“So all facets of life can come into the store, whether you’re affluent, whether you’re middle class, whether you’re lower middle class: this has something for everybody,” Taff said.

The store serves as both a retail outlet and a donation drop-off site.

“We get donations from our corporate partners, from the community, from individuals dropping off their donations. And all of that, funds, goes back into the affordable housing mission,” Taff said.

New store a welcome add to Fox River Commons

Councilman Kelly said he was happy to see ReStore at its new location, especially with that mission in mind, which aligns with some city goals as well.

“It’s great to welcome a new business anytime. And some of these big box locations can be hard to fill at times. So it’s great to have a new business in town,” Kelly said. “But it’s also great to help support the affordable housing goals that we have, and also the sustainability goals that we have.”

He noted a former president’s tie to Habitat for Humanity, a part of that leader’s life work to make a difference.

“Jimmy Carter just recently passed, he was an icon for Habitat for Humanity, and he was a perfect example in my mind, of someone who put actions to their words. Hopefully that legacy will live on through Habitat for Humanity and ReStores like this one,” Kelly said.

