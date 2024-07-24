Haiku path proposed for the Naperville Riverwalk

Though a haiku is only a short-form poem made of 17 syllables and three lines in a pattern of five-seven-five, according to Sharon Martina, “it packs a lot of punch.”

The retired Naperville North High School teacher proposed a haiku path at the Naperville Riverwalk at the July 10 Riverwalk Commission Meeting.

“I am very passionate when it comes to fostering opportunities that inspire and support personal growth for students both young and old alike,” wrote Martina in her handout to the Riverwalk Commissioners.

What is the proposed haiku path?

The proposed haiku path would feature signs showcasing haiku from students of Naperville Community Unit School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204, as well as other community members. Martina said there could be an annual contest to display the poems at the riverwalk.

“We would cooperate with the teachers of districts 203 and 204 to encourage them to provide haiku lessons [and] their students would then enter this contest. So community-wise, it’s like we’re all in this together,” said Martina at the Riverwalk Commission meeting.

She believes the haiku path would not only increase foot traffic at the riverwalk but also create moments of reflection for the community.

“It’s something that would get a riverwalk visitor to stop and think about that moment, process it, and thus enhance their experience at the riverwalk,” said Martina.

Choosing the riverwalk as the destination for the haiku path

When deciding on a location for the path, Martina selected the riverwalk due to “the connection between nature and human nature.” Additionally, the riverwalk also holds a personal connection to her.

“My father was at the Sunrise Assisted Living on Chicago Avenue. He ended up with dementia and needed a lot of care, so as a result of that, we took him to the riverwalk,” said Martina.

She took a photo of her husband and father skipping lively that day, creating a special bond between her and the riverwalk.

“The picture of those two men that are so special in my life really means a lot to me,” said Martina.

After her father died, she found peace writing haiku at the riverwalk. She then decided to share that peace with the community.

“A deeper, richer connection is what I’m hoping visitors will have because of the haiku path,” said Martina.

Riverwalk Commission discusses the proposed path

The overall consensus of the Riverwalk Commission towards the haiku path was positive. Pat Kennedy, Chair of the Naperville Riverwalk Commission, called it “an interesting idea” and suggested further discussion at the next Planning, Design, and Construction Committee meeting.

Some commissioners raised questions about where the funding would come from. Martina suggested a contest entry fee for adults in the community as one potential source. Commissioner Jan Erickson shared concerns that it won’t be enough to cover the entire path.

“I hear what you’re saying, the entry fee, that would be awesome. But, there’s a bigger cost in order to actually produce and install these things and then there’s an additional cost that’s layered on for maintenance,” said Erickson.

Bill Novack, director of Transportation, Engineering, and Development (TED) at the City of Naperville, suggested Special Events and Community Arts (SECA) funds might be a good funding source for the path.

The type of sign the Riverwalk Commission pursues would factor into the price of the path, whether it be wood, engraved, or digital. Martina said she’s open to exploring all options for the path.

Commissioner Ian Holzhauer suggested broadening the haiku path to feature more art forms.

“I wonder if this could be a subset of a broader area. If there’s an art area, poetry area, haiku area, that it’s not quite as narrowly focused as having a major part of the riverwalk dedicated to one form of art,” said Holzhauer. “So just a few thoughts, but I like the general direction this is heading.”

Naperville Park Board President Mary Gibson said she would consider having the haiku path at a park district park if plans at the riverwalk fall through.

“If there are hurdles with the riverwalk, this is something that I think would be really cool in our parks,” said Gibson.

Martina said she is open to the idea.

Next steps for the haiku path

The Riverwalk Commission will take the proposed haiku path to the Aug. 6 Planning, Design, and Construction Committee meeting to discuss whether the commission will pursue the path and finalize details if they decide to do so.

Commissioners will discuss placement, signage, funding, resources, and partnerships with the city, park district, and school districts.

“It’s just exciting to engage the community. We’re all in this project together by doing it with the school districts as well as the Riverwalk Commission,” said Martina.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!