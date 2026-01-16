Halal Fest to move from Naperville to Glen Ellyn

After three years at Naperville’s Frontier Park, the Chicagoland Halal Fest will be moving to the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn this year, due to parking challenges.

The event, which celebrates Muslim food and culture, has attracted thousands of people since its launch in the summer of 2023. The decision to relocate it came early last year after organizers learned that the Neuqua Valley High School parking lot used for attendees would be unavailable due to construction.

“Without parking, it’s going to be impossible to host an event which was attended by over 22,000 people last year,” said Shafeek Abubaker, president of the Illinois Muslim Chamber of Commerce.

Parking and accessibility issues prompt search for a different location

Although the notice of construction finalized the event’s move, according to Abubaker, there had already been discussions among organizers about finding a new home for Halal Fest because of other traffic and accessibility issues at Frontier Park, particularly affecting seniors, those with disabilities, and pregnant women.

“It is very important for us to take care of those people, and it was becoming a little bit challenging with the parking situation and the traffic situation,” he said.

In an effort to keep the event in Naperville, organizers considered other local spots, including Rotary Hill; however, they settled on the College of DuPage due to its central location and ample parking.

New location brings more parking options

Abubaker said he expects the space to provide easier access for guests, as they will not need to park at a separate or private facility.

“At Frontier, that was a problem because seniors and other people had to walk a lot. We arranged golf carts, but due to security challenges, it was not always easy to get people in and out,” he said. “We expect it to be much easier at the College of DuPage campus.”

Despite the new location, Abubaker says he hopes to host more events in Naperville in the future.

“Our experience working with the park district, public safety, and the city itself was nothing but great, so we are looking forward to bringing some exciting events to the Naperville community next year,” said Abubaker.

Halal Fest will return on Aug. 8 from noon to 11 p.m. and on Aug. 9 from noon to 10 p.m.