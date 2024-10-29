Halloween Hop brings early holiday celebrations to downtown Naperville

Thousands of area residents packed the streets of downtown Naperville Sunday morning for costumes, sunshine, and candy at the Halloween Hop.

All kinds of Halloween costumes in downtown Naperville

The early Halloween celebration featured all kinds of costumes.

“Very cute witches over there, some ghouls… goblins, and skeletons,” said Katie Wood, Interim Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance. “I love when the whole family dresses up, mom and dad get into the fun too.”

Halloween Hop also offered experiences around downtown.

“We have two trolleys circling the downtown,” Wood said. “That way people get to experience the different sides of downtown and get candy treats there too. We also have at the Main Street Promenade, Innovative Dental Group, it’s got a whole Pixar Experience.”

In her years with the Downtown Naperville Alliance, Wood said Halloween Hop has always been one of her favorite events.

“We’ve done it year to year to year,” said Wood. “We try to always keep it simple and we give a detailed map so people know where to go, they could do it on their own terms, so it’s just fun.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!