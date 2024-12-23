Hanukkah celebrations planned around Naperville

Hanukkah kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and the Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville and Congregation Beth Shalom have events planned around the city to celebrate.

The Jewish holiday, also known as the Festival of Lights, lasts from Dec. 25 to Thursday, Jan. 2. Hanukkah is celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers, and fried foods.

Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville’s Hanukkah events

The Chabad Center will host a menorah car parade on Thursday, Dec. 26. It will start at 5 p.m. at the Abrams Center Center for Jewish Life, 651 Amersale Drive, and conclude in downtown Naperville.

At 6 p.m., a giant menorah will be lit in front of Nichols Library, at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Webster Street. The Chabad Center will provide complimentary sufganiyot, gelt, and latkes at the event. All of Thursday’s celebrations are free and open to the public.

The group’s Hanukkah festivities include a Helicopter Gelt Drop on Sunday, Dec. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Abrams Center for Jewish Life.

Hundreds of chocolate gelt coins will be dropped from a helicopter starting at 3 p.m. There will also be games, crafts, donuts, and latkes.

RSVPs are required to attend the gelt drop. To sign up, visit the Chabad Center’s website.

Congregation Beth Shalom holiday events

Hanukkah celebrations at Congregation Beth Shalom, 772 W. 5th Ave., begin on Friday, Dec. 27. The group will host a Community Shabbat Dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Special Blessing, Recognition, and Hanukkah Shabbat from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The full list of Naperville Hanukkah events can be found on each organization’s website.

