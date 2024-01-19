Hazardous travel ahead for Naperville area as more snow blows in

Get ready for some more snow. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Naperville and the surrounding areas, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday night and lasting through noon on Friday.

Forecasters are predicting another two to four inches of snow for the area.

Dangerous travel conditions expected with blowing snow

Officials are warning of hazardous travel ahead due to blowing and drifting snow, which will cause reduced visibility and slippery roadways. Those conditions are expected to move in late tonight and stick around through the morning commute.

Drivers are warned to reduce their speeds, allow extra time to travel, and increase following distance between vehicles.

But forecasters say it’s not just the morning commute that could be messy. Scattered snow showers may also develop Friday afternoon, just in time for the early evening commute. Those who will be driving can check the getting around Illinois website to take a look at the latest road conditions.

City of Naperville crews ready to start plowing

The City of Naperville is gearing up for this latest storm, with Public Works crews staffed up and ready to plow the city streets. They’ll be out clearing roadways through the duration of the storm, city officials said.

To help keep streets clear for those who are plowing, the city asks that drivers do not park on city streets.

Public Works crews always start their plowing operations with main traffic routes, then move on to residential streets, cul-de-sacs, alleys, and dead ends. Residents can watch plowing progress on the city’s snow removal map.

Residents can also keep up-to-date on any winter weather operations underway through the City of Naperville’s winter weather updates page, social media platforms, or by signing up for Naper Notify alerts.

Cold temperatures continue this weekend

Single-digit and below-zero temperatures will return to the Naperville area over the weekend. The predicted high for both Friday and Saturday is 12 degrees. Sunday will see temperatures move up slightly, with a high of 19.

The City of Naperville has a number of cold weather resources available. More information about warming centers, pet safety in the cold, home heating tips and preventing pipe freezing, vehicle maintenance, and other useful advice can be found on the city’s cold weather resources website.

Make sure to keep up to date with the current forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!