Heavy, wet snow expected for Naperville area overnight into Tuesday, forecasters say

With several inches of snow forecast overnight for the Naperville area, local officials are urging residents to be prepared.

Heavy, wet snow expected overnight

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for Naperville and the surrounding area starting at 8 p.m. Monday night and continuing through midnight on Tuesday.

Current predictions are calling for three to six inches of wet snow, along with wind gusts of up to 35 mph.

Snowfall rates of one inch per hour could begin late tonight into the morning hours of Tuesday. Travel will be hazardous, with the morning commute expected to be impacted. Drivers will likely be met with slick roads and limited visibility.

Forecasters say the snow could transition to rain around midday on Tuesday.

Use extra caution when driving

Officials are reminding drivers to use extra caution, making sure to slow down, increase following distance between cars, and allow additional time to reach their destination.

The City of Naperville says its public works crews are prepared to treat roadways as needed. Drivers are asked not to park their cars on streets, to allow space for snowplows to do their work. City crews tackle main traffic routes first, then head to residential side streets, cul-de-sacs, alleys, and dead ends.

Residents can monitor snowplow progress on the city’s snow removal map.

The public is also reminded to use caution when walking, particularly on sidewalks, in parking lots, and on train station platforms.

Residents asked to do their part for snow removal

Homeowners are reminded that it is their responsibility to shovel their driveways and sidewalks, to help keep others safe. Cleared snow should be put in the homeowner’s yard rather than the street. Sidewalk snow should be cleared within 48 hours of a snowfall’s end.

And to assist firefighters, residents are also asked to help clear snow around fire hydrants.

Residents can keep up to date on the most current winter weather operations information by signing up for Naper Notify online, or by monitoring the city’s website and social media accounts. They can also keep an eye on the latest forecast through the NCTV17 weather website.

