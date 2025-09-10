Heinen’s grocery store now open in Naperville

The Naperville Heinen’s grocery store, at 1244 E Chicago Ave., officially opened its doors on Wednesday morning.

Following a ribbon-cutting, shoppers headed inside the new 46,000 square-foot store, gaining access to all the Heinen’s products.

“We focus on local homegrown produce. We do our own distribution, so we buy our beef, pork, [and] proteins from special sources that we’ve cultivated over the years. So they’ll find quality and service,” said Jeff Heinen, co-president of Heinen’s.

Produce, meats, bakery, and more

Customers can find traditional grocery items like produce, meats, dairy products, and dry and frozen goods. But they can also shop special sections like the bakery, specialty cheese shop, butcher shop, and fish market.

“We also have tacos and bowls that are cooked to order, and they can take it out home or they can eat in our seating area,” said Heinen.

Guests 21 and older can also stop at the alcohol section to try wine and beer by the glass as they browse the store.

“It’s a very civilized way to shop with a glass of beer or a glass of wine,” said Heinen.

Heinen’s also offers delivery services and free curbside pickup through its website or app.

Fifth Heinen’s in Illinois

The Naperville location is the fifth Heinen’s grocery store in Illinois. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“This is the first store we’ve opened in ten years. We thought Naperville was the right place where people would appreciate our value equation of service, quality, and price,” said Heinen.

