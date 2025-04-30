Hidden Oaks Nature Center to reopen this weekend

It’s an “Oaktacular Celebration” this weekend at Hidden Oaks Nature Center, located at 419 Trout Farm Road in Bolingbrook.

After more than a year of being closed for renovations, the center is finally opening back up to the public on May 3, with a celebration from noon to 4 p.m.

“We’re going to have tree climbing. We have a chainsaw carver coming out that’s going to make a beautiful fox for us. We’re going to have all sorts of birds of prey that you’ll get to meet. We have our people coming out. There’s a touch-a-truck. You name it, we got it,” said Angie Opiola, the facility supervisor at Hidden Oaks Nature Center.

New features at Hidden Oaks add an interactive experience

The $2 million project adds several upgrades to the nature center. When visitors enter, they are greeted by a new welcome sign featuring different languages, reflecting the diversity of the community.

An interactive “Journey of an Acorn” station offers mini activities for visitors, including acorn-themed books to read and a variety of acorn hats to try on.

Visitors can also visit the exploration stations located in the new exhibit gallery room and unleash their creativity in the craft room next door. There’s also a new play corner with a mini slide for young ones to let out their wild sides. Furthermore, the center has added a new shade pergola and an indoor birdwatching lookout deck.



Opiola says the new additions work to tell a story and help create a more inviting environment for visitors.

“We wanted everyone that comes through that door to feel welcome. We wanted everyone that comes through that door to have some part of this place, some part of these exhibits speak to them,” she said.

Familiar faces return to a refreshed nature center

Even with several new additions to the nature center, there are still some familiar faces, like Maxine, the red-footed tortoise.

The resident animal is making her “shellf” at home in a new and improved space. The same goes for Ramen, the corn snake, who’s hanging out in a new exhibit area. They’re two of a few parts of the old building that still remain.

“It was important to us that we don’t wipe the slate clean and start anew, so what we did is we started within an existing footprint, and then we just kind of capitalized on that, and I want to say improved it a little bit. So when you come, you’ll see the tree, the iconic tree. You’ll see Paddlefoot, you’ll see Creed, who are our beloved animals that people just go nuts over,” said Opiola.

The reopening event is free for all ages to attend. After the celebration, the center will officially be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

But no matter when you can get there, Ramen is looking forward to seeing you.

