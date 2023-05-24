High-speed chase ends in Naperville

An Oswego man led police through a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of up to 150 mph. The DuPage County Attorney’s office and the Illinois State Police announced yesterday that bond has been set at $100,000 for Vermain Schaefer, age 27.

How the high-speed chase went down

Just after noon, on Monday, May 22, an Illinois State Trooper saw a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed, heading west on I-88 at the Washington Street exit. The officer turned on his squad car lights and attempted to pull over Schaefer, but the motorcyclist immediately sped up and was seen weaving through traffic. The Trooper did not pursue the vehicle, but instead, the Illinois State Police Air Ops monitored from the sky.

What Schafer has been charged with

After 27 minutes, Schaefer got off the expressway and parked on Ramm Drive in Naperville. He was then taken into custody without incident and according to the Illinois State Police, is alleged not to have a valid driver’s license.

“The allegations that Mr. Schaefer fled from the police at nearly eighty miles an hour above the posted speed limit are outrageous. The message is simple, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

Schafer is charged with one count of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer, which is a class four Felony. He also faces multiple Misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses. Schaefer will next appear in court on June 20, for arraignment.

