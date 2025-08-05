High-speed internet arrives at Naperville’s Block 59

Businesses moving into the Block 59 redevelopment at Route 59 and Aurora Avenue now have access to advanced technology and internet services, thanks to a newly completed Comcast Business project.

The expansion brings high-speed internet with speeds up to 100 gigabits per second to the 16.5-acre site, which is being transformed into a hub for dining, retail, and entertainment.

The Cheesecake Factory and Stan’s Donuts join Block 59

“Block 59 has already announced many new businesses who have been eager to call Naperville home,” said Mayor Scott Wehrli. “Comcast’s investment in this redevelopment will continue to invigorate the city’s Route 59 corridor.”

Comcast says the project is part of a broader $1.4 billion investment the company has made in Illinois over the last three years.

Block 59 helps drive economic growth in Naperville

Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, noted that the move reflects how strong local partnerships can drive economic growth. “Knowing that Comcast Business, a dedicated Chamber Member for over 20 years, is expanding their services to this vibrant new area shows how working together helps our businesses…”

Statewide, the company operates more than 65,000 miles of advanced network infrastructure and has over 1.8 million WiFi hotspots.

“Comcast is proud to bring our full suite of connectivity and technology solutions to Block 59 businesses to ensure they have the speed and reliability necessary to thrive,” said Sean McCarthy, Regional Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives for Comcast.

