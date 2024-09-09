Hispanic Heritage Festival celebrates Naperville’s Sister Cities connections

Naperville’s Central Park is soon to be the hub for a celebratory festival honoring not only Hispanic cultures, but also Naperville’s Sister Cities connections with two locales in Mexico.

The fourth annual Hispanic Heritage Festival is set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., with a marketplace of vendors opening an hour earlier at 5 p.m.

World connections

The Naperville Sister Cities Foundation organizes the event as part of its dedication to connecting Naperville residents to the world and its cultures. The festival features music, dance, art, family activities, and food in celebration of Naperville’s official Sister Cities relationships with the cities of Pátzcuaro and Cancun in Mexico.

“It’s going to be a blast as usual,” said Patty Gustin, vice president of the Naperville Sister Cities Foundation and a DuPage County Board member who formerly served on the Naperville City Council. “Everyone always has such a great time.”

Honoring Hispanic heritage

The event is scheduled for the eve of national Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

The band Mariachi Los Gavilanes De Chicago will headline the stage acts, performing after a local chorus from Young Naperville Singers and decked-out dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl.

“We really tried to mix it up this year,” Gustin said.

An art activity sponsored by Pinot’s Palette will draw inspiration from the temporary sculptures on display throughout DuPage County as part of the Olmec Trails: Culture and Legacy exhibit. Two large, head-shaped sculptures exploring the indigenous roots of Mexican culture — tracing it back to the “mother culture” of the ancient Olmec civilization — are on display in Naperville, one at Nichols Library downtown and one at the 95th Street Library. The Sister Cities Foundation and the city of Naperville’s Special Events and Community Arts Commission are among the partners hosting the sculptures this summer and fall.

‘Enjoy the unity’ at Hispanic Heritage Festival

With art, music and food as pivotal parts of the event, the Hispanic Heritage Festival offers a chance to engage in unique Hispanic ways of life and try something new, organizers say.

Food vendors include Taco Dale, El Puerco Loco, Sara’s Coffee, Olga’s Aguas Frescas and Golden Tuzos, among others. Several shops and artisans also will be selling goods, and the DuPage Hispanic Alliance will have a presence at the fest.

“Enjoy the music, enjoy the culture,” Gustin said. “Enjoy the unity of many, many people just coming together and being lifelong learners.”

Awards for Hispanic first responders

During the event, Sister Cities Foundation leaders also will honor four Hispanic first responders for their community engagement and excellence.

Firefighter-Paramedic Kirk Diaz of the Naperville Fire Department, Officer Noe Ortega of the Naperville Police Department, Lt. Yavet Dominguez of Illinois State Police and Lt. Eduardo Castillo of the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office will receive the award.

“The (Sister Cities) Foundation is so happy to honor those who do so much and ask for so little,” Gustin said about the emergency responders to be honored. “We really felt that this year, it was important to give them recognition.”

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!