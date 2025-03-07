Historic Willard Scott House finds new owners in Naperville real estate team

Real estate partners Bridget Salela and Walt Burrell are making Naperville’s historic Willard Scott House on Washington Street their new office.

“As soon as we stepped foot in this place, we loved it. We fell in love,” said Salela.

Trying to sell the Willard Scott house

Several parties who currently own the Willard Scott House – including occupants Kuhn Heap and Munson Attorneys at Law – had been trying to sell the property in 2023 to a new owner, who wouldn’t destroy it or change it beyond recognition, but to no avail.

A timely tip, however, from councilman Patrick Kelly would lead to the recent sale.

“Patrick Kelly is a really trusted friend. He’s also a councilman. He mentioned that this house was available,” said Salela. “It’s not anything that we had on our radar before. And as soon as he mentioned it, we were obsessed with it. We just kept driving by it.”

The Ville Team

Burrell started in real estate in 2014 and when Salela got her real estate license in 2017, the two longtime friends decided to team up, creating The Ville Team with Coldwell Banker Realty.

“Over 20 years ago we were neighbors on Jackson Avenue,” said Salela. “Instead of competing in real estate we decided we would join forces and that’s when The Ville Team was created.”

Since then, the two have been looking for office space in downtown Naperville for their business. So they say they were excited when this opportunity came about.

“When we had the opportunity, we jumped on it,” said Burrell. “We didn’t look back. We’re so excited about it.”

They closed on the 101 N. Washington Street property on Friday, May 28.

The home’s history

The two-story red brick house was built in 1867 and was first home to Williard Scott, a leader in Naperville’s earlier days.

“He actually created a bank, a general store, hotel here in Naperville, in the downtown area. And what I think is so neat is one of his sons, Willard Scott Jr. was actually the first fire marshal for the Naperville Fire Department,” said Salela. “My husband just retired after 20 years. He was the division chief for Naperville Fire Department. So it was just really neat to have that connection.”

Features of the home

The home has several bedrooms now being used as offices, a library, and perhaps the most unique feature, a cupola above the roof.

“The cupola is really special just because everyone who’s ever pretty much owned this building, they’ve put their name and they’ve signed it and they put their date,” said Salela. “So I feel like we’re going to make something really special out of it. You know, maybe when you have a closing, you’re up in the cupola to celebrate or something.”

The house remained a family home for more than a century before the Fawell, James & Brooks law firm – the private law practice of former state senator and U.S. representative Harris Fawell – took it over for office use from 1975 to 2016.

Holding onto history

No renovations to the home are currently planned in order to preserve its historic nature.

“It’s just kind of neat that we can take this history that is such a big part of Naperville and just kind of continue its legacy,” said Burrell.

The Ville Team doesn’t have a move-in day yet but is working with Kuhn Heap and Monson to plan such and are looking forward to when that day comes.

