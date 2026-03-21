Hoppy Easter brings egg-stra fun to Naperville Safety Town

Easter is around the corner which means the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club headed over to Naperville Safety Town for its yearly Hoppy Easter event.

“Hoppy Easter is a fundraiser that’s put on by the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club. We do two fundraisers a year for Safety Town and this is one of them,” said Beth Wilken, President of the Naperville Junior Women’s Club.

Photos with the Easter Bunny, candy, games all part of the fun

Over 100 families were welcomed with games, candy, and of course, photos with that famous bunny.

“We have about 25 community sponsors who are lined up along the streets of Safety Town handing out treats and toys. Several have interactive activities for the kids to participate in, and we also have an opportunity for families to meet and take a photograph with the Easter Bunny,” said Wilken.

Hoppy Easter helps Safety Town, Loaves & Fishes

The proceeds go towards Naperville Safety Town, who partner with the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club for the yearly event.

“We are a volunteer board, and we run on donations. So we are so, so pleased, that they continue each year with these events,” said Diane Whyte, President of Safety Town.

As part of admission, the woman’s club also asks that families bring a non-perishable item, one for each person in their party, to be donated to Loaves and Fishes.

The event is always an egg-citing precursor to Easter for the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club.

“I love helping out with Happy Easter because it is a great event for our community, and we hope to host Happy Easter indefinitely,” said Wilken.

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