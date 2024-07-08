House fire in Naperville causes $400K in damages

A fire at a Naperville home on Monday afternoon caused about $400,000 in damages, leaving the house uninhabitable.

House fire on Winchester Court

Fire crews responded to a call about a fire at a house on the 1300 block of Winchester Court around 1:20 p.m., according to a news release by the Naperville Fire Department.

Upon arriving, firefighters noted smoke coming from the open front door. Crews worked to eliminate fire spread and fight the blaze using handlines and other offensive tactics, getting the fire under control within 20 minutes.

No adjoining structures were damaged. Fire crews remained on scene for an additional hour to ensure the home was secure.

Those inside safely evacuated

The two people who had been home at the time of the incident safely evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival.

The Naperville Police Department and Naperville Electric Department were also on scene to assist during the incident.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Authorities say no one was injured.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!