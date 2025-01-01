Hundreds of new Illinois laws going into effect in 2025  

Hundreds of new laws — including a minimum wage pay bump, new protections for renters, and scores of new healthcare-related requirements — are going into effect in Illinois with the start of the new year.

According to the Illinois General Assembly’s website, 293 different pieces of legislation have become public acts and are being added to the state’s books as 2024 gives way to 2025. Many of the laws will have some level of impact on Naperville.

Among the scrawling list of new laws are the following changes of note:

Criminal justice

House Bill 4589 is a new law aimed at curbing catalytic converter thefts. Metals within most vehicles’ catalytic converters have long been noted for containing valuable metals that make them a target for criminals. In 2025, catalytic converter scrap sellers within Illinois will have to furnish a car title as proof of owning the vehicle associated with it before the transaction is completed.

Environment

The package of new bills going into law in the new year includes a number of environment-themed items. Among them are the following three:

Exotic weeds — Senate Bill 2747 tasks the Illinois Department of Natural Resources with maintaining a list of exotic weeds in localities across the state. Moving forward. the state agency will issue permits to distribute, sell, and buy such designated plants.

Trash vehicles — In the year ahead, all trash hauling companies will be required to use covered vehicles while responding to residences and businesses, as outlined in House Bill 4848. The law’s intent is to prevent windblown garbage.

Wastewater — House Bill 3046 sets the stage for a new list of rules in the use of treated wastewater for drinking water supply and irrigation.

Another environmental law going into effect mid-year, on July 1, 2025, is the Small Single-Use Plastic Bottle Act. This will prohibit Illinois hotels with 50 rooms or more from offering single-use plastic bottles of toiletries such as shampoo and conditioner in guest rooms and public restrooms.

Health

Dozens upon dozens of laws are taking effect in the new year that place new requirements on health and dental insurance companies, hospital and medical office providers, and other participants related to the health care and dental industry. Here are a half-dozen, among the lengthy list:

Birth equity — House Bill 5142, also known as the Birth Equity Act, will require some insurance policies to provide coverage to midwives and doulas in specific instances.

Dental insurance — With a few narrow exceptions, House Bill 4789 prohibits dental insurance companies from denying claims on procedures subject to prior authorization.

E-cigarettes — Senate Bill 2662 requires e-cigarette makers to market such products as tobacco-related.

Medical insurance — There are a number of provisions within House Bill 5395 that are taking effect in the new year. The legislation puts new parameters around permissible insurance recipients’ claim denials and bans such companies for advocating for lower-cost treatments. The bill also touches on short-term medical insurance and prescription drug coverage.

Mental health therapy for public safety workers — House Bill 4460 set the stage for a new law that will require mental health therapy resources be available, through insurance, to police officers and firefighters. Additionally, the resources are to be made available to the workers’ spouses and partners.

New coverage requirements — In the new year, companies will be required to comply with provisions in House Bill 2350, which states health insurance plans include coverage of such high-priority screenings as Pap smears, cervical smears, and prostate cancer screenings for all people, regardless of gender.

Housing

House Bill 4768 provides an added layer of protection for renters. The legislation-turned-public act stipulates landlords cannot retaliate against renters for joining a tenant union. The bill prohibits landlords from raising rent, taking legal action, or denying lease renewal for such an act.

Labor

A number of labor-related bills presented this past legislative cycle have been passed into law. Senate Bill 3208 is among them. It requires all employers provide employees with pay stubs at the conclusion of each pay period. The stubs must include a tally of all hours worked within the pay period, all payroll deductions, and the amount of overtime pay (if any) that was included in the total amount.

Illinois’ phased increase of the state’s minimum wage also reaches its conclusion on Jan. 1. In 2025, minimum wage will increase an additional $1 to $15 per hour; tipped workers will receive a pay bump that brings the amount to $9 per hour. Since 2020, Illinois’ minimum wage has been increasing in increments from the initial base of $8.25 per hour.

In an effort to improve transparency in job postings, beginning Jan. 1, all Illinois employers with more than 15 employees must disclose pay scale and benefit information in all job listings, both internal and external. That stipulation is the result of an amendment to the Illinois Equal Pay Act of 2003.

School

Numerous new laws pertaining to schools are being added to Illinois’ legislative books in 2025. Among them are the following three:

AED devices — Senate Bill 3571 requires all statewide public school districts must have an automated external defibrillator (AED) device throughout the regular school day, as well as after school during extra-curricular activities and for off-premises school-sanctioned events and activities.

Emergency procedures — Beginning with the new calendar year, school districts will be required to provide more enhanced, specified emergency preparedness training for staff. House Bill 5394 stipulates administrators, teachers, and other personnel be made aware of school procedures for administering AEDs, CPR, the Heimlich maneuver, and other related life-saving techniques.

Mindfulness activities — Senate Bill 2872 provides allowances for statewide schools to provide what the legislation describes as “relaxation activities” within the instructional week. A range of permissible stress-reducing activities for students are included in the law. Among them: quiet time, breathing exercises, yoga, stretching, and meditation.

Technology

House Bill 4592 paves the way for digital IDs that can be used in lieu of the traditional plastic driver’s license or state-issued identification card. In the new year, the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will make accommodations for a digital version that can be downloaded on mobile devices.

Transportation

Napervillians who routinely use O’Hare Airport will want to take note of new protocols passed into law through House Bill 5408. Motorists picking people up from the airport will no longer be allowed in 2025 to park or leave their vehicle idle for an extended period of time on the shoulder leading into the airport. The Illinois Tollway system will be used to ticket offenders.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!