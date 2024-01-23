Icy conditions in Naperville area make travel treacherous, prompt closures, e-learning

Icy roadways in Naperville and the surrounding region on Tuesday have made travel treacherous, prompting a number of closures and cancelations.

Naperville-area schools shift to e-learning, delayed starts

Both Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 have shifted to e-learning for the day.

Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, St. Raphael Catholic School, and Calvary Christian School have also shifted to e-learning. All Saints Catholic Academy is closed for the day.

Benet Academy has shifted to an asynchronous learning day, with after-school activities scheduled as normal.

North Central College has delayed its campus opening time today to 9:50 a.m. College of DuPage has moved to virtual operations until noon. Benedictine University has moved all of its classes and offices to virtual operations for the entire day, though on-campus dining services for resident students will still be provided.

The Naperville Park District has canceled any programs scheduled prior to noon for today. The Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center and Knoch Knolls Nature Center are closed as well.

Naperville Public Works crews out salting icy roadways

In Naperville, the freezing rain continues to come down, making roads, sidewalks, train station platforms, and parking lots icy, creating hazardous conditions. The city says Naperville Public Works crews have been out salting since 6:30 p.m. last night and will continue to do so throughout the storm.

Residents can keep up with winter weather operations within Naperville on the city’s winter weather update page, through its social media accounts, or by signing up for Naper Notify alerts.

Winter weather advisory continues through 9 a.m.

The Naperville area remains under a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m. this morning, though mixed precipitation is expected to continue through noon. The National Weather Service warns that currently, untreated roads and sidewalks will be covered in ice.

Travel is not advised. But for those who do need to drive, officials say to take your time, slow down, allow extra time to reach your destination, and increase following conditions between vehicles.

Road conditions throughout Illinois can be checked on the Getting Around Illinois website. You can check for the current forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.

