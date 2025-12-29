IDOT encourages sober driving for a safe end to 2025

Over the travels and celebrations this New Year’s Eve, the Illinois Department of Transportation reminded those on the roads to practice safe and sober driving over the holiday.

Ending 2025 strong with sober driving

As part of the state’s “Drive Sober, Get Pulled Over” campaign, law enforcement agencies throughout the state are raising awareness about the dangers of driving intoxicated, offering tips on how to celebrate safely.

“Almost all fatal crashes are preventable,” Colonel Chris Owen of the Illinois State Police Division of Patrol said in a press release. “End 2025 and begin 2026 on a safe note. Always wear your seatbelt, don’t speed, and don’t drive impaired or distracted.”

Tips for safe driving over the holiday

The department encouraged residents to designate a sober driver and reminded those drivers to take the responsibility seriously. If an alternate plan is needed, ride-share programs, public transportation, and cabs are available.

Those celebrating have a responsibility to watch out for family or friends attempting to drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol by taking their keys and planning a safe trip home.

Illinois takes sober driving seriously

The IDOT reported that 1,123 people lost their lives in fatal crashes in Illinois in 2025 as of Dec. 18. This is just 10 fewer than in 2024 over the same period.

“Don’t ever drive if you’ve been drinking alcohol, using cannabis, or any other drugs. Getting behind the wheel if you’re impaired can ruin your life and others,” said Stephane B. Seck-Birhame, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “Make the smart decision and designate a sober driver.”

