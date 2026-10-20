Illinois drivers advised to stay vigilant as deer activity peaks this fall

The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources are reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road as deer activity peaks starting in autumn.

Deer sightings to increase into fall, winter

Both departments said Illinoisans can expect to see more deer on roads across the state as peak mating season begins, sending them on the move. Populations can thrive in urban, suburban and rural areas.

In 2025, 41% of crashes involving deer in Illinois happened between October and December, with November having the highest rates of collisions.

Safety tips for drivers

80% of these crashes happened at night, which is why state officials urge drivers to stay vigilant.

“Stay alert, even during routine trips and your daily commute. Following a few simple recommendations and rules can help you avoid a trip to the body shop – or worse,” Gia Biagi, Illinois Transportation Secretary, said in a news release.

Those recommendations include:

Watch the sides of the road for eye shine, the reflection of car headlights in deer eyes

Slow down when sighting a deer, and know that if you see one, often others will follow

Prepare for the unexpected, i.e., deer stopping in the middle of the road

Wear a seatbelt

Do not veer into other lanes or off the road to avoid hitting a deer

If you hit a deer, IDOT recommends turning on your vehicle’s hazard lights and calling 911. Officials said you should not get out of the car to check on an injured deer or move it away from the road.

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