In Naperville gardens, wellness takes root

Naperville resident Faith Dahlquist’s love of gardening is rooted in more than just a green thumb.

The former school administrator believes time in nature can improve overall health.

“I look at students and adults with attention problems or health problems, and there’s so much that we are learning about gardening and how that can help,” Dahlquist said.

Digging into better brain health

Now retired, Dahlquist is a member of the Naperville Garden Club. Sharing her love for gardening, she leads an annual community garden walk with her friend and fellow garden club member, Celeste Wagner.

“Gardening really impacts me mentally because I used to be a runner,” Wagner said. “I would run through The [Morton] Arboretum, and now I just have plants in my yard, and I just love to go out there every morning.”

Turns out Dahlquist and Wagner are onto something, according to Endeavor Health neurologist Smita Patel, who says gardening has proven benefits for mental and physical well-being.

“It’s a low, moderate exercise, which gives you blood flow to your brain,” Patel said. “It gives you some BDNF, which is the brain-derived neurotrophic factor, helps your neurons grow and strengthen those neurons, and makes those connections.”

Planting seeds for healthier eating

Patel noted that growing fruits and vegetables also supports healthier eating habits, which Wagner and Dahlquist can attest to.

“Last night, our whole meal was everything that was planted in our garden. So for me, that’s just very satisfying,” Wagner said.

“You can have your fruits, vegetables, all of that. But also, a lot of the plants in my yard, even the flowers, are edible and really good for you,” Dahlquist said.

Staying active physically and mentally

Cress Creek Garden Club member Joanne Sapadin finds gardening a healthful pastime in retirement.

“Just getting outside and trying to maintain my ability to get down on my knees and get back up again, down on my knees, back up again. And my physician has said, “You’re in pretty good shape,’” Sapadin said.

The hobby also keeps her grounded.

“Gardening is also humbling because you go with confidence into the garden, thinking I’m going to do this and this and this, and then nature tells you otherwise. Earth is not a static entity. It is a dynamic environment, and being a gardener makes you part of that,” Sapadin said.

Rooted in social connections

It also fosters a connection with other gardeners.

“I have quite a few friends that we get together, and they have some of my plants, and now I have some of their plants, and it’s a connection activity,” said Dahlquist.

Plus, they say, they’ve grown themselves.

“My garden was decent before I joined the [Cress Creek] Garden Club, but it exploded in variety and diversity after I joined the club because I met so many people with so many approaches,” Sapadin said.

“You’re out there, maybe you’re in a community gardening class or group activity, where you get to interact with others, and there’s that social aspect of it, which also is very good for your brain health,” Patel said.

Harvesting a lifetime of health

The women say their gardens have taken strong root in their lives.

“My children are older; they’re all like on their own, and now I have these plants to take care of,” Wagner said.

“I think about moving to a different place, as you know, as we’ve gotten older, and I think, well, I want a place with a balcony so I can have my mini garden,” Sapadin said. “It’s something that I will always want.”

Though flowers and vegetables may be the most visible reward, Dahlquist says the lasting impact is much deeper.

“I love the quote by Audrey Hepburn that to plan a garden is to believe in tomorrow,” Dahlquist said. “I think to take care of your health is also to believe in tomorrow. So the more that we can get people into working together for the betterment of the soil or the betterment of a space, the more hope we have for the future.”

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