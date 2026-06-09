Inc. Magazine names 2 Naperville businesses in 2026 Best Workplaces

Two Naperville businesses have been named in Inc. Magazine’s list of 2026 Best Workplaces.

Financial consultant firm IntentGen Financial Partners and IT service company Blackline IT were among the 507 businesses recognized.

Best Workplaces recognizes positive culture

The annual list highlights American companies that create engaging work environments and exceptional team culture.

This is the fourth year in a row IntentGen has made the list, and the third for Blackline.

Naperville businesses

IntentGen, located at 1460 Bond St., Suite 120, is a team of financial advisors that provides investment services and financial planning.

“We are proud to have received this recognition in 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026! Thank you to our team for making this happen,” IntentGen said in a LinkedIn post.

Blackline offers IT services and consulting at 1751 W. Diehl Rd., Suite 185. The business was established in 1993.

“We don’t apply for this to win an award,” said Blackline CEO and Founder Jody Jankovsky. “We apply because it gives us an honest read on what our team genuinely experiences, and that tells us where to keep improving.”

Inc. Magazine’s selection process

To qualify for Inc.’s Best Workplaces list, the organization must meet certain criteria: it must be independent and based in the United States, have at least five permanent employees, be at least two years old, and have an annual revenue of less than $1 billion total.

To be selected, the organization must fill out an application including an explanation of how their organization prioritizes culture and how their management compares to their competition.

Inc. staff reviews 37 key benefits the company offers and surveys employees about pay, management, and senior leadership. The companies are then reviewed and vetted by Inc. editorial staff.

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