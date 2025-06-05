India Day celebration scaled back to only feature parade

This year, Naperville’s annual India Day celebration will be scaled back, according to the Indian Community Outreach, which announced that this year’s event will only feature a parade.

It will cancel the day-long festival held on Rotary Hill and the evening concert that typically closes out the event.

Chairman of Indian Community Outreach, Krishna Bansal, explained that the changes are due to new security requirements, which have “created a significantly large financial burden exceeding $150,000.”

Costs for new city-mandated safety requirements prompt changes to celebration

These include implementing full park fencing, metal detectors, a clear bag policy, and more security layers, according to Bansal.

“We’d have to fence the entire park and then put check lanes to check anyone who is entering through the metal detectors…And we’d have to hire more security personnel to do that because we are a volunteer organization, and we can’t have volunteers do that kind of security check work,” he said

He also added that the required fencing would take up space needed for attendees.

“Rotary Hill Park is a small ground, so unfortunately, we’d lose a lot of space, and if we do that, it will become a management issue as well as reduced space for our sponsors,” he said.

The India Day celebration and parade was started a decade ago, allowing members of the community to celebrate their Indian heritage and others to experience the culture through food, music, and other entertainment.

The celebration is funded in part by the city’s Special Events Community Arts Program. As per the SECA recommendations report, the ICO was allotted $56,800 for city services and $34,500 for operations this year, an increase from last year.

However, Bansal says the funding won’t be enough to cover the new expenses and the full-scale event.

ICO looks to return to full India Day celebration next year

Bansal says the ICO is looking at other ways to bring the full event to life again next year, including potentially seeking additional funding from the SECA Commission.

Until then, it is working to elevate this year’s parade experience for the community, which will be held on Sunday, Aug. 10. The ICO also plans to hold a smaller event later this year.

“We are incredibly grateful to the city of Naperville, our volunteers, sponsors and the thousands of families who make India Day special every year. While this year’s celebration will look different, our spirit and mission remain unchanged,” said Bansal.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!