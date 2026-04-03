Indian ice cream chain coming soon to Block 59 in Naperville

From Dubai Chocolate to Biscoff, a new Indian ice cream and dessert chain is about to scoop up a spot in Naperville, bringing globally-inspired flavors.

Dumont Creamery and Cafe is preparing to open a new location at Block 59 later this year. Franchise owners Sai Uppalapati and Vamsi Manne describe the international chain as “fresh, small-batch products made with high-quality ingredients.”

“The concept is built around three core ideas: flavor, freshness, and fun, creating a vibrant space where people can relax, connect, and enjoy high-quality products made with globally sourced ingredients,” they said in an email to NCTV17.

Their menu also offers milkshakes and other blended beverages, cakes, coffees and bubble tea, products they say help create a “one-stop cafe.”

“It’s not just an ice cream store — it’s a lifestyle café experience,” they said.

Dumont Creamery and Cafe expected this summer

The Naperville location, expected to open in mid to late July, will be the business’s first in Illinois, joining 15 others nationwide — the majority of which are in Texas — and an additional 30 in progress.

Owners said Naperville’s atmosphere made it an ideal location for their first presence in Illinois.

“Naperville is a vibrant, family-oriented community with a strong food and café culture,” they wrote. “It aligns perfectly with Dumont’s positioning as a place for families, students, and professionals to gather, relax, and enjoy premium desserts and beverages.”

They added that the cafe will be a “welcoming environment” fit for a quick snack or a hangout with family and friends.

Indian ice cream shop growing global presence

Dumont Creamery and Cafe first opened in Hyderabad, India, in 1999, started by two brothers, Vivek and Bhaskar Inampudi, who were motivated to realize their father’s vision “ to create exceptional ice cream,” according to the franchise owners.

Since then, the business has rapidly expanded to more than 50 stores across India and 70 globally. Owners say the brand is preparing for further expansion into international markets, including the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

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Photo Courtesy: Dumont Creamery and Cafe