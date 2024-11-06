Indian Prairie District 204 voters appear to approve $420 million in bond funding

Property tax rates in Indian Prairie School District 204 look to be on track to remain the same instead of decreasing, after voters appear to have supported a referendum seeking $420 million in bond funding, according to unofficial election results.

A total of 75.87% of DuPage County voters and 70.62% of Will County voters within the district’s boundaries approved the new debt.

Bond funding to support safety, security, and infrastructure

Approval of the referendum allows the district to obtain funding that will support safety, security and infrastructure improvements across all 35 facilities. The district plans to borrow $14.5 million of the referendum-approved funding as soon as December, with the rest of the loans to come in separate issuances during the next several years.

Officials asked for new bond funding now, since loans the district took on to build Metea Valley High School are set to be paid back at the end of 2026. Administrators say the referendum-approved money will provide a dedicated funding source for facilities work without having to dip into operating funds or make cuts that would affect class sizes or programs.

District ready to get to work on high-priority projects

With new bond funding approved, officials plan to kick off several high-priority projects quickly, including secure vestibules, exterior door replacement, access control improvements, classroom enhancements, playground replacements and “significant work” to improve Waubonsie Valley High School, Gregory Middle School and Hill Middle School.

“Referendum funding is necessary to fund additional investment in safety and security priorities,” Superintendent Adrian Talley said. Voters’ decision to approve the funding will allow the district to “address these needs without impacting operating funds, so it won’t impact classroom instruction.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!