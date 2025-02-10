Indoor space needs factor into Naperville Park District strategic plan

More community partnerships, digging into the next steps of the recently completed indoor space needs assessment, and introducing new programs are among the goals high on the list for officials within the Naperville Park District this coming year.

Executive Director Brad Wilson provided an update on the district’s three-year strategic plan at a Park Board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 30. The document was first introduced in 2023 and is in its final year before a new one is drawn up.

Indoor space needs assessment for Naperville Park District

Implementing some of the next steps within the indoor space needs assessment will be a focal point of this year’s strategic planning, Wilson and other district officials said. Some of the overtures will include meetings with community leaders and partners to hash over the survey results and consider scheduling adjustments within some of the existing facilities.

“Staff are reviewing the information gathered and resident input received through the assessment and have started implementing recommendations from the study to support community needs for indoor recreation space through the use of existing facilities and the potential development of future space,” Wilson said.

Within the parameters in place, Wilson indicated some of the logistics are being reviewed early this year.

“We’re looking at our current schedules within existing facilities,” he added. “We’ve already made some adjustments with the Fort Hill Activity Center, with scheduling for open gyms, as well as expanding some of our group fitness opportunities.”

More community outreach planned

The indoor space needs assessment was compiled after multiple rounds of public feedback last year. Findings indicated residents had strong interest in indoor aquatics, more services on Naperville’s south side, and enhanced programs for seniors.

There are looming questions about implementing some of the potential recommendations, including the overall cost of bringing some of the bigger ticket items to fruition. A bond referendum could be pursued.

“We’re going to be reaching out to community groups — especially cultural community groups — within the community to get a better understanding of recreational interests and needs,” Wilson said.

As for the prospect of a new indoor facility, he said, “We’re also exploring and looking at, what are the potential locations within the community … to identify where a potential indoor space could be located, as part of the continued evaluation.”

Other strategic goals being realized by park district

The indoor space needs assessment is one piece of a larger pie, in terms of the park district’s strategic goals. In his report to the board, Wilson highlighted some of the other components that are being realized.

Thirteen volunteer park projects have been identified thus far for 2025 across all three of the district’s divisions, Wilson indicated. By contrast, the district last year completed nine large volunteer park projects.

“The district’s volunteer manager is actively seeking groups or individuals to support these projects, which include Eagle Scout opportunities,” Wilson said.

The new program request form, which is on the district’s website, is another outgrowth of strategic planning and has borne fruit.

“(It) continues to be utilized by the community for submitting program ideas,” Wilson said. “Nineteen program ideas were submitted in the last quarter of 2024.”

Pointing to specifics from the request form, Wilson indicated “a variety of language classes have been introduced, including Japanese, in addition to health and wellness programs and retirement seminars.”

Program sponsorships hit an all-time high within the district last year, and Wilson said there are hopes of continuing to build on that momentum as this year unfolds.

“The district had its best year yet in 2024, bringing in more than $354,000 in total revenue, with 43 new partners,” Wilson said.

The district’s next 2023-25 strategic plan update is scheduled for July. Work on the 2026-28 strategic plan will get underway later this year.

Photo courtesy: Naperville Park District

